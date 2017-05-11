How to make your Mother’s Day flowers last

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mother’s Day is this weekend, and a popular gift from mom is a bright bouquet of flowers. We are stretching your dollar with the best way to make them last the longest.

Nothing can brighten mom’s day, in the literal sense, like colorful flowers. Some people will stay away from them because well, eventually they will die. Others will splurge this Mother’s Day! If you’re one of them, Jennifer Ford-Chatfield, owner of Fleur de Lys in New Haven says there are ways to keep them alive longer. Changing the water daily is key.

“That prevents bacteria to build up in the water which plugs the pores on the stems and it really helps in elongating the flower life,” Ford-Chatfield said.

Where you keep them is important too. Avoid direct sunlight and heat sources. Keep them centrally located; diffused light is OK. If they come in a bouquet, not in water, make sure you cut the stems.

“Typically we say roughly a half inch and on an angle is really important. Then immediately, as soon as you cut them, put them into water,” she added.

As far as the type of flower goes, she says you’ll pay roughly the same amount whatever you get but certain flowers do last a little longer by nature.

“Orchids and lilies, roses believe it or not hold up quite well. Some of the more delicate flowers like peonies, hydrangea, just have a shorter lifespan, due to the fact that they’re just a fragile flower.”

If you really want flowers to stick around, consider a potted plant she can add to her garden. Buying fresh is also suggested. Many flower shops have expanded hours into Sunday to help you do that. You want to call ahead to make sure.