OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — We’re getting a new “birds eye view” of Katharine Hepburn’s former estate in Old Saybrook, which, by the way, is still for sale.

This video was shot from a drone above Fenwick.

Hepburn bought the shorefront property back in the 50s.

It was sold to a new owner following her death and has been on and off the market for years.

The 8-thousand square foot home was put back up for sale in March.

It’s listed at 11 point 8 million dollars.