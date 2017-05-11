Mayor Harp announces theme for International Festival of Arts and Ideas

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The city of New Haven is getting ready for its International Festival of Arts and Ideas.

On Thursday morning, Mayor Toni Harp announced the themes, locations and schedule for pre-festival ‘pop up’ celebrations. Those celebrations are meant to bring a taste of the festival into neighborhoods and drum up excitement.

“Community committees, local arts and business partners, festival staff and volunteers host local talent, family activities, and vendors in New Haven’s culturally rich neighborhoods. The pop-up celebrations shine a spotlight on the very best of our diversity,” said Harp.

The pop-up in Fair Haven will be on June 3rd at the Christopher Columbus Family Academy. In the the Dixwell neighborhood, it will be held on June 4th at Scantlebury Park. And in The Hill, it’s on June 10 at Trowbridge Square Park.

This year’s Festival of Arts and Ideas runs from June 3rd to June 24th.