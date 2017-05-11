New addition to Shoreline Greenway Trail opens in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The proposed Shoreline Greenway Trail between New Haven and Madison is a little closer to becoming a reality.

The grand opening of the newest addition in East Haven is set for Thursday! The 25 mile bike trail would run along Route One, from Lighthouse Point Park to Hammonasset Beach State Park.

Shoreline Greenway Trail, a volunteer run organization, has now completed the section running through Farm River State Park in East Haven!

“It’s a multi-use trail so it will be ready for biking and hiking, and all non-motorized activity,” said Barbara Grow, Shoreline Greenway Trail.

The stone-topped trail will designed to be both bike and hiker friendly. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. at the entrance of the park on Pevetty Drive.