New addition to Shoreline Greenway Trail opens in East Haven

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:
(WTNH/ Renee Chmiel)

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The proposed Shoreline Greenway Trail between New Haven and Madison is a little closer to becoming a reality.

The grand opening of the newest addition in East Haven is set for Thursday! The 25 mile bike trail would run along Route One, from Lighthouse Point Park to Hammonasset Beach State Park.

Shoreline Greenway Trail, a volunteer run organization, has now completed the section running through Farm River State Park in East Haven!

“It’s a multi-use trail so it will be ready for biking and hiking, and all non-motorized activity,” said Barbara Grow, Shoreline Greenway Trail.

The stone-topped trail will designed to be both bike and hiker friendly. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. at the entrance of the park on Pevetty Drive.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s