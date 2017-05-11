New Haven man arrested for following young girls to school

By Published:
Khamphat Phetchampa (Photo: New Haven Police)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —  Police in New Haven have arrested a man after he followed two young girls to their school this morning.

Police have charged 39-year-old Khamphat Phetchampa, of New Haven, with two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Police say the ten and twelve-year-old girls told school officials at the Ross Woodward School on Barnes Avenue that a man had followed them to the school.

According to police there was no abduction, assault or attempt to do either but his motive’s are under investigation.

