New rules for ride-hailing companies clear Connecticut House

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Legislation creating rules for ride-hailing services for the first time in Connecticut has cleared the House of Representatives.

The bill passed Thursday on a 103-99 vote. It now moves to the Senate.

Both Uber and Lyft, which now operate unregulated in Connecticut, praised the bill which requires criminal background checks for drivers and $1 million in liability insurance coverage once a passenger gets in the vehicle.

If the bill clears the Senate and ultimately becomes law, Lyft says Connecticut will be the 43rd state to enact ride-sharing legislation.

Guilford Rep. Sean Scanlon, a Democrat, says the bill puts in place “some consumer protections I believe will keep Connecticut residents safe.”

New Fairfield Rep. Richard Smith, a Republican, opposed the bill because of a $50,000 state fee for ride-hailing companies.