North Haven police identify man found dead in pickup truck

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven police have identified the man found dead in a pickup truck in their town on Tuesday evening.

North Haven police said Wednesday that they had identified the man as 53-year-old Brian Johnson.

Deputy Chief Jon Mulhern says the cause of death has yet to be determined, pending further studies and a toxicology report. But there is “nothing suspicious or criminal.”

Police said they received a call about an unresponsive man in his truck a little after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Once on scene, officers discovered the man was deceased.

Officers blocked off a large section of the parking lot. At this time they said there were no signs of trauma, but detectives and the medical examiner were called out to investigate the cause of death.