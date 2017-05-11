North Haven police identify man found dead in pickup truck

By Published:

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven police have identified the man found dead in a pickup truck in their town on Tuesday evening.

North Haven police said Wednesday that they had identified the man as 53-year-old Brian Johnson.

Related: Man found dead in vehicle in North Haven parking lot

Deputy Chief Jon Mulhern says the cause of death has yet to be determined, pending further studies and a toxicology report. But there is “nothing suspicious or criminal.”

Police said they received a call about an unresponsive man in his truck a little after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Once on scene, officers discovered the man was deceased.

Officers blocked off a large section of the parking lot. At this time they said there were no signs of trauma, but detectives and the medical examiner were called out to investigate the cause of death.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s