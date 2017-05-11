Old Saybrook holds mock drunk driving crash for students before prom

WTNH.com Staff Published:
Old Saybrook police staged a mock crash drill to illustrate the dangers of drunk and drugged driving ahead of prom (WTNH)

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)– A sobering reminder Thursday of the potential consequences of driving while drunk, high or distracted.

The Board of Education, police, and fire departments in Old Saybrook showed exactly what can happen. They held a mock crash Thursday morning just a couple days before prom.

“It’s really an eye opening experience for the students. They’re meeting in the auditorium right now and some are emotionally upset just witnessing this,” said Chief Jay Rankin, Old Saybrook Fire Department. “We just want them to know what’s involved. If they make bad choices and get involved with alcohol, then this is what could happen to them.”

The crash is a senior project for three high school students who are also junior firefighters.

