NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven first responders are on the scene after a pedestrian was hit by a motor vehicle on Thursday night.

According to North Haven Fire Department, it happened near 630 Washington Avenue.

The patient was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital and is in critical condition.

Police have not released the identity of the person who was hit.

The investigation is ongoing.

