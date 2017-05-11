Police warn of seasonal burglaries

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Ten burglaries in one neighborhood since the beginning of April. As spring is kicking into high gear bikes are out, windows are open and thieves are watching. So are the people who live there.

“We’re always outside gardening or walking around, walking the dogs, walking the children. Everyone stops and talks and keeps everyone updated on things that are going on,” said one resident named Andrew.

Andrew lives on Eld Street where officers say they’ve seen an uptick in property crimes. Andrew says they’ve seen bikes go missing, car windows smashed and last month a contractor even had his tools taken while working outside.

“A lot of people have their cars broken into. We had our car broken into as well,” said Andrew.

New Haven Police say property crimes aren’t the only issue around East Rock. Burglaries typically go up in the spring.

“A lot of these burglaries, although we don’t blame victims for being victims, these types of burglaries are preventable,” said Officer David Hartman.

Hartman says thieves look for an easy way in, liked cracked windows or windows with air conditioners that aren’t properly secured.

“We’re suggesting to people think like a burglar. Walk outside of your own home and think how would you get in if you were the burglar,” said Hartman.

Hartman says alarms and security cameras are good investments. While many of the recent burglaries have happened during the day, he also suggests homeowners invest in motion detector lights.

Andrew Meyer has lived in the East Rock neighborhood for nearly a decade. He has his own way of protecting his stuff.

“I have an 80 pound pitbull and I’m happy to have him,” said Meyer. “I was thinking of leaving my windows open so my apartment smells less like 80 pound pitbull, but now I think I might leave them closed,” said Meyer.