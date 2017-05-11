Report-It: Truck stuck underneath Stratford overpass Thursday

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Traffic was slowed on Route 110 Thursday afternoon after a tractor-trailer truck became stuck underneath a railroad overpass.

According to officials at the Metro-North Railroad, the truck attempted to go underneath the overpass at 1:41 p.m. Thursday, when it became stuck underneath, causing significant damage to the trailer.

News 8 received a quick Report-It video from Susan showing the damage and crews on the scene.

A bridge inspector and a railroad track crew checked out the overpass and determined there were no defects, according to Metro-North. There was no impact to service.  A Metro-North spokesperson says trains continued at a slower speed until the overpass was checked.

No one was injured in the crash. The truck was removed from the scene, and traffic has returned to normal.

