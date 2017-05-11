Search for Walmart cell-phone thieves

By Published:
If you recognize either of these men, you're asked to call East Windsor police at 860-292-8240 (Surveillance photos provided by East Windsor police)

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects wanted for buying cellphones at Walmart, using someone else’s debit card.

According to officials, surveillance cameras captured images of two men involved in the crime. East Windsor Police shared the surveillance photos pictured above, on the Facebook page, to spread awareness to the community.

Anyone with information about the crime or if you recognize these two suspects, please contact Officer Christopher Sheehan at 860-292-8240 at ext 5208.

