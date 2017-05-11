Substitute teacher fired after ripping hijab off student’s head

(WTNH) — A substitute teacher in New York has been fired for ripping a hijab off of a student’s head.

Officials say 31-year-old Oghnenetga Edah was teaching a second grade class when it happened.

The child says the teacher told her to remove her hijab, a traditional covering worn by some Muslim women.

When the 8-year-old refused to take the hijab off, police say the teacher pulled the garment from her head.

“He yanked it. He pulled it so hard. I was so mad, like…you don’t know how I was feeling. I was going to cry so bad and I was crying. I was pissed at him. I was like, for why are we coming to school, for learning or for a fight with other teachers? To start taking hijabs off of Muslim girls?,” Safa Alzockary, a resident in the Bronx said.

She was taken to the doctor to have her eye checked out, but there was no permanent damage.