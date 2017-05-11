Teen arrested on burglary charges in South Windsor

By Published:
Mellodie Torres

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)–  An East Hartford teen was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a dispute that happened at a condominium in South Windsor earlier this year.

Police say 18-year-old Mellodie Torres was arrested on a warrant for the charges of Conspiracy to Commit Burglary and Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Mischief.

Police say Torres’ charges stem from an incident back in February from a complaint at a condominium on Mill Pond Drive. Investigators learned that she was part of a group that was involved in a dispute with a resident there, and had kicked in a door to the condo, as well as broke a window.

Torres was released on $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 18th.

