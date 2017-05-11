The Drought is Over!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

We have some great news to share here in the weather department. The most recent update from the United States Drought Monitor has removed the drought category for Connecticut. The recent surplus of rain the past few months has certainly put a major dent in the 2 year deficit. However, the active weather pattern lately has pushed Connecticut into above average rainfall since the beginning of the year.

The graphic above still shows an area in yellow that’s in the category “abnormally dry” but with the additional 1-3 inches of rain that’s in the forecast for this weekend, that will also be “washed” away! What a change from just 3 months ago when roughly 30 percent of the state was in an extreme drought and 75 percent in a severe drought.

There’s more rain in the forecast this weekend. For the exact timing check out the full forecast by clicking here.

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

