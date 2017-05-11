Trump approval rating drops in new Quinnipiac poll

Donald Trump
President Donald Trump talks to reporters during a meeting with Dr. Henry Kissinger, former Secretary of State and National Security Advisor under President Richard Nixon, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, May 10, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)- According to a new Quinnipiac University poll, President Donald Trump‘s approval rating with American voters is nearing an all time low.  That’s according to the survey that was released on May 10th,

36 percent of voters said they have a negative opinion of Mr. Trump, down from 40 percent last year.

The president also saw his numbers go down in the eyes of voters in categories that include honesty, being level headed, and sharing the values of Americans. The two qualities in which the President has not seen a drop in the eyes of the voters deal with his strength and leadership skills.

Tim Malloy, the assistant director of the Quinnipiac University poll, sums thing up by saying, “there is no way to spin or sugarcoat these sagging numbers.”

