Unsettled weekend before a warm-up next week

(WTNH) — We are still on track for a storm this weekend. It will be unseasonably cool and rainy – especially late Saturday into early Sunday. The heavy rain potential is diminishing, but that will not change the fact that there will be some wet weather Saturday night and cool/showery weather on Sunday.

A storm in the Southern Plains will move through the Southeast and into the Atlantic Ocean over the next couple of days. The weekend will begin with cloudy, but dry weather early Saturday. Showers are possible by mid to late morning in western CT, and it will most likely still be dry in the eastern half of the state. Showers overspread all of CT during the afternoon and early evening. The steadiest rain is likely Saturday night. Expect cool and cloudy conditions on Sunday. Passing showers are possible. The temperature will get stuck in the low to mid 50s if clouds are stubborn.

The storm slowly drifts away early next week. Once it’s out of the picture, we’ll have a nice mid to late workweek warm-up! Expect the temperature to climb into the 70s by Wednesday, and it may reach the 80s inland on Thursday. What do we have to thank for the warm-up? Believe it or not, it’s the storm that will ruin Mother’s Day weekend. After the storm departs, there will be a change in the jet stream pattern. Hopefully, that means we are done with the unseasonably cool and dreary weather for a while!