Yale protesters block traffic in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Protesters have taken to the streets and are causing traffic delays Thursday morning, in support of graduate student-teachers who are fighting to start their own union at Yale.

A campaign spokesperson for the protesters in Local 33 of Unite Here tells News 8 that eight protesters will sit down while eight “marshals” (other protesters) will stand around them for protection, at the intersection of Chapel Street and College Street.

The spokesperson says that two of the protesters are former hunger strikers who say they have experienced sexual harassment, while another protester is a current hunger striker. Union members had told News 8 that these claims of sexual harassment were a part of the reason for unionizing.

All protesters say they are prepared to be arrested.

There are also similar actions going on, blocking intersections throughout the city.