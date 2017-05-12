Advocates push schools to comply with new law on foster kids

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Former foster children are pushing states to comply with new federal laws designed to improve the education of children in foster care.

Nationwide, only about half of all foster children graduate from high school by age 18, well below the U.S. rate of 83 percent.

The new foster care provisions took effect in December. They require states to ensure that foster students remain in their school of origin or, if that isn’t in their best interest, immediately enroll them in another school, cutting through the red tape of finding records and proof of residency.

The advocacy group Children’s Rights launched a campaign this month, dubbed #FosterMyEducation, telling the stories of foster children, such as 22-year-old Brian Morgantini, who attended a dozen different schools while going through Pennsylvania’s system.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.