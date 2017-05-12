Another soaker on the way. Here’s the timeline

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Another round of heavy rain in on the way to Connecticut Saturday into Sunday. The most recent drought update came out Thursday and has removed Connecticut from drought conditions, but apparently mother nature didn’t get the message. I’m sure many baseball/softball coaches are tired of the rain so far this spring. Let’s go over the timeline!

  • Rain invades the state early Saturday morning starting in SW CT 7AM-9AM
  • Slowly moves across Connecticut and by 10AM-12PM we’re seeing rain along the I-91

 

  • The rain will start light to moderate but pick up in intensity as the day goes on
  • By 2PM-4PM it’s raining statewide
  • I think any early baseball/softball games that start before midday will be OK

  • Heavier rain will come in waves during the afternoon/evening starting in Western CT and moving east
  • During the afternoon/evening, periods of rain may feature 1″-2″ inch rates which means ponding on the roads is likely

  • The wind will turn pretty gusty too. We’re expecting gusts between 30 and 40 mph during the late afternoon/evening
  • The heaviest rain fall during the evening through around midnight with some lingering downpours overnight into Sunday

  • There will be lingering showers early Sunday morning but “mostly drying” out late morning into the early afternoon
  • Keep in mind, as this storm departs, the wind will be pretty gusty all afternoon with the chance for a few lingering showers for the afternoon
  • So the afternoon won’t be 100% dry as there will be a few hit or miss showers but nothing as heavy as what we will see Saturday

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

