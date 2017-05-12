Blumenthal says “chilling facts” call for further scrutiny on Trump & Russia

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In his first 110 days, President Trump has twice personally attacked Connecticut’s senior senator on Twitter. But Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), now said these last 24 hours have raised what he called “chilling facts” that have improper influence and interference in an ongoing criminal investigation.

“This firing frankly smacks as obstruction of justice,” said Sen. Blumenthal.

Using some of Trump’s own words from his termination letter to FBI Director James Comey, Blumenthal laid out circumstantial evidence at the Hartford Legislative Office Building Friday, to back up his relentless calls for a special, independent prosecutor.

“We had a very nice dinner, and at that time he told me I wasn’t under investigation, which I knew anyways,” Blumenthal said as he read from the letter. “How did he know it?”

As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, with oversight on criminal justice, Blumenthal said Comey’s firing raises questions of presidential interference that deserve scrutiny. Especially after the president admitted that the investigation over ties between his campaign and Russia played a role in his decision.

“Without saying there has been a crime, or that the president is implicated in it, the investigation has to be permitted to run its course without improper interference,” Blumenthal said.

Trump is scheduled to be in Connecticut next week to deliver the commencement address at the Coast Guard Academy. Governor Malloy said he will be there.

“With respect to the firing, what a gigantic miscalculation on his part,” Malloy said. “And I think he has made matters substantially worse, not better.”

Malloy, who began his career as a prosecutor, said that Trump is interrupting an active investigation.

“The reality is, we have a criminal justice system that the president of the United States should be supporting, not undermining,” Malloy said.