Blumenthal sees mounting Consitutional crisis

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal is showing no sign of backing down in his recent feud with President Donald Trump.

The Democrat’s office says that Blumenthal will hold a news conference Friday to address what it calls a mounting Constitutional crisis triggered by President Trump’s firing of F.B.I. Director James Comey earlier this week. The F.B.I. is currently in the midst of an investigation into alleged Russia influence involving the Trump campaign in the 2016 election.

Blumenthal’s initial comments about the Comey firing had the President taking to Twitter and making some pointed personal criticisms of Blumenthal.