Cruisin’ Connecticut – Wonderment at the Winvian Farm in Morris

MORRIS, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Morris, home of the Winvian Farm.

The entire Winvian farm is on 113 acres of beautiful land, nestled in Litchfield County.

Resort Owner, Maggie Smith took us on a tour:

My kids’ paternal grandparents purchased the property back in the late 1940s and their names were Winthrop and Vivian Smith. So they put the Winthrop and Vivian together and that’s where Winvian Farm came from.

Smith decided to preserve the land with her own creation:

My daughter Heather and I came up with was bring in 15 different architects to design the 18 individual cottages and then restore historically the Seth Bird house which was built in 1775.

The 18 cottages are themed around places and things that tie into Connecticut:

Artist

Beaver Lodge

Camping

Charter Oak

Connecticut Yankee

Golf

Greenhouse

Hadley Suite

Helicopter

Industry

Library

Log Cabin

Maritime

Music

Secret Society

Stable

Stone

Treehouse

Woodlands

Smith brought us through their spa as well:

One of our signature buildings that is the Winvian Farm Spa and that is a very popular spot among our guests. It’s open year round, it’s open to in house guests, as well as people who are just coming up from the area.

The Winvian is also home to top-tier dining:

The guests can be sitting having coffee in the morning and they can see part of the kitchen crew picking what is actually going to show up on their plate for the next meal. It is absolutely farm to table.

Learn more about The Winvian Farm here.

