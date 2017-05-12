DA: Catholic pupil tricked others into sending him nude pics

MEDIA, Pa. (AP) — An 18-year-old Catholic school student has been charged with pretending to be a girl online and tricking underage males into sending him nude or revealing pictures online.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Whelan says Derrick Jones, of Glenolden, also threatened to share the teens’ photos with others if they stopped sending him more pictures.

Authorities say Jones’ activities began years ago when he started attending Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School in Drexel Hill. Using a girl’s picture, Jones allegedly pretended to be “Haley” when he solicited the images on Instagram, Snapchat and other forums.

Whelan says Jones has at least 136 victims.

Jones’ defense attorney didn’t immediately comment Friday.

The Philadelphia Archdiocese says Jones has been suspended and won’t return to the school which is offering counseling for affected students.

