Facebook to host workshop for New Haven small businesses

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Facebook will host a free workshop to help small businesses in New Haven grow.

Facebook will hold a Boost Your Business seminar in New Haven on Friday, in an effort to teach local small businesses how to optimize their social media presence and engage customer’s on their network.

The seminar will kick off at 12:30 p.m. with remarks from U.S. Senator Chris Murphy.

Representatives from Facebook will then share practices and strategies for success.The seminar will conclude with a question and answer session.

 

