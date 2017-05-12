Former Plainville H.S. teacher under investigation due to disturbing video

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– A former special education teacher at Plainville High School is under investigation after being caught on camera allegedly meeting up with an underage male.

The Superintendent of Schools, Maureen Brummett, says in a letter to the accused, James Batt Jr., of Plainville, that he was seen on a video allegedly meeting a male he believed to be 15-year-old. The video was produced by an organization called Prey on Predators.

Brummett said that the video was sent to three administrators from a Plainville High School student and that “due to the disturbing nature of the video,” she contacted police.

Batt was placed on administrative leave but has since resigned. Police also searched Batt’s home and seized school access keys and cards, according to Brummett’s letter.

Plainville police say an arrest has not been made and that because the criminal investigation is active, they are not releasing any further details.

Brummett also sent out another letter to the Plainville Community School District informing them of a staff member under investigation for allegations of inappropriate off-campus activities. She also assures them that steps were taken so Batt would not come on to school property.

The school says they are fully cooperating with state and local authorities’ investigation.

Read the Superintendent’s letter to Batt below: