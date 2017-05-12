Four arrested on firearms charges following motor vehicle stop

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford Police have arrested four people on firearm charges after a traffic stop on South Whitney Street Thursday night.

Police say an officer pulled over a vehicle on South Whitney Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at which time the officer saw the four men inside passing something around and then placing it in a rear arm rest. The officer ordered the four men out of the vehicle.

As other officers were arriving, the policeman on scene saw the barrel of a gun sticking out of the arm rest. The gun turned out to be a loaded .9mm beretta that had been stolen, according to Hartford police.

Four people were arrested in connection with the incident. 19-year-old Teroy Knight, 20-year-old Miguel Quinonez, 21-year-old Frankie Torrez, and 21-year-old Julio Dejesus are facing possession of a stolen firearm and various other charges.