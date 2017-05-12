Fridays with Fred: Robin Hood’s Faire in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This weekend is a big weekend for outdoor events and the Robin Hood’s Faire does start this weekend in North Haven.

They are hoping for some nice weather this weekend. Senior Meteorologist Fred Campagna says the weather won’t be terrible early on Saturday, but it will get rainier as the day progresses. He says Mother’s Day looks somewhat unsettled as well.

As for Friday, it’s not real warm for this time of the year, but the sun is out and shining. Temperatures are ranging from the high 50’s to the low 60’s. Clouds will gather overnight into Saturday.

If you’re heading out on Friday night, it will stay in the 50’s.