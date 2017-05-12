Hamden Police investigate fraud claim at Wal-Mart

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden Police are investigating a fraud claim that occurred at a Wal-Mart.

According to police, a woman advised police on May 4th, that she observed two unauthorized transactions on her credit union account totaling approximately $300 on April 30th. An investigation revealed that an individual described as a Hispanic male, between 25-to-30 years of age, 5′ 10″ and 180 pounds, made the illegal transaction at a self check-out register.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Justin Thibault of the Hamden Police Department at (203) 230-4000.