Hartford police search for suspect in Center Street shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating after a man was found shot in the lower leg on Center Street Thursday night.

Dispatchers say ShotSpotter was activated in the area of East Street around 10 p.m. on Thursday. They say they located a man at 46 Center Street, who had been shot in the left ankle.

He was transported to Hartford Hospital, and dispatchers say he is expected to be alright.

Dispatchers say the scene cleared overnight, but police had searched the area for the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

The suspect was described as a black male of unknown age, wearing glasses and, possibly, a blue sweatshirt.

Anyone with any pertinent information is asked to contact Hartford police at (860) 757-4000.

