I-84 to be closed in Waterbury overnight next week

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Interstate 84 will be closed overnight in Waterbury for five nights for the Scott Road Bridge steal installation.

The Department of Transportation says that I-84 eastbound and westbound will be closed nightly and detoured at Exit 25. The closure will start on Sunday, May 14th and will continue until Thursday night, May 18th. The highway will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each of those nights.

There will be temporary detours in addition to regular nightly lane closures. If weather postpones the work, the rain date for the project will be on Sunday, May 21st.

Drivers will be detoured from I-84 to local roads, and then back on to I-84 for both westbound and eastbound lanes.

Below are descriptions of each detour from the Federal Highway Administration:

Eastbound :

I-84 traffic will detour off the highway at EB Exit 25, continue straight on Reidville Drive, and reenter I-84 via the EB 25 on ramp at Scott Road.

Westbound:

I-84 traffic will detour off the highway at WB Exit 25, continue straight onto Plank Road, and reenter I-84 via the WB 25 on ramp.