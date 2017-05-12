I-84 to be closed in Waterbury overnight next week

By Published:
(Photo: Federal Highway Administration)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Interstate 84 will be closed overnight in Waterbury for five nights for the Scott Road Bridge steal installation.

The Department of Transportation says that I-84 eastbound and westbound will be closed nightly and detoured at Exit 25. The closure will start on Sunday, May 14th and will continue until Thursday night, May 18th. The highway will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each of those nights.

There will be temporary detours in addition to regular nightly lane closures. If weather postpones the work, the rain date for the project will be on Sunday, May 21st.

Drivers will be detoured from I-84 to local roads, and then back on to I-84 for both westbound and eastbound lanes.

Below are descriptions of each detour from the Federal Highway Administration:

  • Eastbound:
    I-84 traffic will detour off the highway at EB Exit 25, continue straight on Reidville Drive, and reenter I-84 via the EB 25 on ramp at Scott Road.
  • Westbound:
    I-84 traffic will detour off the highway at WB Exit 25, continue straight onto Plank Road, and reenter I-84 via the WB 25 on ramp.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s