Interesting Facts about Moms and Mother’s Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There are two billion moms around the world. Eighty-five million of them live right here in the United States.

Moms go through a lot to bring us into the world. The average woman gains around 30 pounds during pregnancy. A polar bear gains 400 pounds.

Here in the U.S., moms do about 88 percent of the laundry, or 330 loads per year.

This year Americans will spend $23 billion celebrating Mother’s Day. That’s 10 percent more than last year. The most popular mother’s day gift here in Connecticut is a garden animal statue.

And did you know, just by looking at each other, moms and babies synchronize their heart beats?

Over eighteen years, the average mom will spend more than 8,000 hours cooking and cleaning dishes for her family.

So for all the hard work they do and love they give, Mother’s Day is truly a holiday well deserved.