Interesting Facts about Moms and Mother’s Day

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There are two billion moms around the world. Eighty-five million of them live right here in the United States.

Moms go through a lot to bring us into the world. The average woman gains around 30 pounds during pregnancy. A polar bear gains 400 pounds.

Here in the U.S., moms do about 88 percent of the laundry, or 330 loads per year.

This year Americans will spend $23 billion celebrating Mother’s Day. That’s 10 percent more than last year. The most popular mother’s day gift here in Connecticut is a garden animal statue.

And did you know, just by looking at each other, moms and babies synchronize their heart beats?

Over eighteen years, the average mom will spend more than 8,000 hours cooking and cleaning dishes for her family.

So for all the hard work they do and love they give, Mother’s Day is truly a holiday well deserved.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s