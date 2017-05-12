Is this your locket? Woman seeks owner after locket found on beach

This locket was found at Harkness State Park by a News 8 viewer recently. Is it yours, or do you recognize the people in it? If so, please give News 8 a call at 203-784-8801. (WTNH/ Report-It)

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A silver locket, weathered and worn. It’s a seemingly treasured keepsake found at Harkness Memorial State Park. Katie Priesing was walking along the beach last weekend when she spotted the locket half buried in the sand.

“It looks well worn so it was either very much loved or on the beach for a while, but considering I found it on the top of the sand, I don’t think it was out there for too long,” said Priesing.

Inside the locket are pictures of a young boy or perhaps two. One is a close up of his eyes, another a profile shot with a smile. On the outside are the words “I love you.”

“It’s a mom’s or maybe a grandma’s. If it was me, I know I’d want it back,” said Priesing. “I know it broke. She didn’t take it off and lose it, it broke. I know I’d be devastated it it was mine and I lost it. I’d want it back.”

Katie sent in a picture of the locket via Report-It and asked us to share it with our viewers. So far, it has been shared about 2000 times. Katie is hoping to keep the momentum going.

Who it belongs to and how it ended up on the beach is still a mystery. Katie hopes the power of social media can help get it back into the right hands.

“I’m getting ready to move and I don’t want to keep your jewelry so please, reach out if you think it’s yours and we’ll figure out how to get it to you. I’ll mail it to you.

I don’t want to keep it. It seems very important and special,” said Priesing.

