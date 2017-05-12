Doctor teaches how to identify ticks

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Experts say this tick season will be a bad one, especially with a new disease that is already spreading.

This year is expected to unfortunately be a banner year for ticks and there’s growing concern about a new, potentially deadly virus they can spread to humans.

On Friday morning, Dr. Goudarz Molaei, Research Scientist at Center for Vector Biology & Zoonotic Diseases with CAES, stopped by Good Morning Connecticut to explain the difference between ticks that we may be seeing in our backyards.

