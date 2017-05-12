Doctor teaches how to identify ticks

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Experts say this tick season will be a bad one, especially with a new disease that is already spreading.

This year is expected to unfortunately be a banner year for ticks and there’s growing concern about a new, potentially deadly virus they can spread to humans.

Related: Griswold toddler survives tick-borne Powassan virus

On Friday morning, Dr. Goudarz Molaei, Research Scientist at Center for Vector Biology & Zoonotic Diseases with CAES, stopped by Good Morning Connecticut to explain the difference between ticks that we may be seeing in our backyards.

For more information on ticks watch the video above.