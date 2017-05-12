Malloy: State employee layoffs have begun

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At a news conference late Friday morning, Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy announced that layoff notices for some state workers have already gone out.

Lawmakers now have less than 8 weeks to come up with $390 million to balance this year’s budget. Malloy has hinted that state employee layoffs seemed likely, after the State was unable to come to a deal with the state employee labor union that involved millions in concessions.

Last week, Governor Malloy came out with a plan that would cut 160 jobs at the state police. I told you cutting police is a last resort, well here are all the other resorts the governor is trying…

He proposes using every penny of the so-called ‘Rainy Day Fund’ essentially the state savings account. 99 million in what are called revenue transfers…that’s sweeping all accounts across state agencies funding for the remainder of this year. 21 million in cuts to the state Judicial Department and 19 million in cuts in municipal aid…the so called Pequot fund from the casinos…it means the towns get no check in June. And if the towns don’t get their money from the state, they’ll have to get it somewhere else.

“The property taxes are by far the largest and most aggressive of taxes in Connecticut. And pushing the state budget problems onto the property tax payers is not going to be the way that we make Connecticut grow economically,” said Kevin Maloney, Connecticut conference of municipalities.

A lot of those cuts have to be done in conjunction with the General Assembly, so there is still a lot of negotiating to do, and that’s just to get through the next 7 weeks. There is still the next two-year budget that starts July first. It has a projected deficit of around $5 billion.