Melissa McCarthy transform into Sean Spicer

Melissa McCarthy
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, file photo, executive producer Melissa McCarthy speaks at the "Nobodies" panel at Viacom's TV Land portion of the Winter Television Critics Association press tour, in Pasadena, Calif. McCarthy lampooned White House press secretary Sean Spicer in a "Saturday Night Live" sketch on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, where she taunted reporters as "losers," fired a water gun at the press corps and even used the podium to bash a Wall Street Journal journalist.

(CNN)– Even made up to look like Sean Spicer, Melissa McCarthy feels pretty.

That’s the gag in the promo for her “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig this week.

In a one-minute teaser, McCarthy lip-syncs to “I Feel Pretty,” from the musical “West Side Story.”

She sings and dances her way to the makeup room, where she is transformed into the White House press secretary.

This week’s “SNL” will air live across the country and feature musical guest Haim.

McCarthy’s impression of Spicer as a high-strung, gum-chomping, belligerent White House spokesman debuted in Feburary and immediately went viral.

In March, she said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that when “SNL” suggested she play the press secretary, she doubted she could pull it off. But with the help of prosthetics, including eye bags, McCarthy said, she was able to become “Spicey.”

“The weird thing is I feel I look so much like my dad,” she said. “I feel like my dad and Sean Spicer had a baby and it’s me.”

