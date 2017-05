NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Expect to see some fresh faces among New Haven‘s brightest in blue.

New Haven Police will welcome 28 into its ranks during the academy’s graduation on Friday, May 12th.

Mayor Toni Harp and Interim Chief of Police Anthony Campbell will be on hand for the ceremony starting at 6 p.m. Attendees can expect it to go for an hour and a half.

The Board of Police Commissioners, city executive staff, department chiefs and command staff will also be in attendance.