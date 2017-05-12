News 8 celebrates Mother’s Day 2017

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:

(WTNH) — News 8 is proud to celebrate all of the great mothers in Connecticut and around the world that go above and beyond for their children every day. From our anchors to our viewers, thank you to everyone that sent in photos and videos with their moms via Report-It!

Mom always has heartfelt advice, and we asked our anchors to share what is the best piece of advice they ever got from their mom:

All week, News 8 viewers have sent in their photos of themselves with mom, and we were happy to compile as many as we could into a gallery:

Report-It Photos: News 8 viewers with their moms

While some people talk to their mom more often than others, our anchors let us know that mom often weighs in on what they see on their television screens. It turns out, our anchors talk with their moms pretty frequently:

Everyone has a favorite dish that mom makes, and the anchors weighed in on what foods their mom makes the best:

We also received a Report-It video of a special mother celebrating this Mother’s Day at 110 years old. Happy Mother’s Day Rose Esposito, who recently celebrated her milestone birthday too!

And finally, here’s a quick gallery of News 8 personalities with their moms:

News 8 personalities with their moms

Happy Mother’s Day from all of us at News 8!

