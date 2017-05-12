News 8 celebrates Mother’s Day 2017

My mom is on the left in this picture wearing yellow and white ! We took a trip back to her hometown last week. She hasn't been "home" in 11 years and she almost couldn't make this trip due to some issues, but we thank God that she was able to go! This pic was taken at her brother's house amongst family and it nicely sums up the joy of the whole trip! (WTNH / Report-It / Ann-Gela Holloway)

My brother who just graduated Parris Island in January and my mom and I. They came out for the weekend to see me in Ohio before he has to go back. (WTNH / Report-It / Brandon Perkins)

The best Mother/Grandmother/Mother-in-law ? Happy Mother's day Mom! ~Love the Del Valle's! (WTNH / Report-It Christine Del Valle)

I strive to be the best mother I can be... it's a tough job with no manual but it's a job I love. My kids are my world and I'm the greatest at loving them. Happy Mothers Day! (WTNH / Report-It /Danielle Corrone)

I have the best mom in the world she provides for me and my brothers and she is always there she try's to get me help when I need it there is no one else that can replace her ? (WTNH / Report-It / Diamondnique Zeigler)

My Daughter Ashley is the best Mommy to her son Luke she is expecting her daughter any day now what a great Mother's Day gift she will be. (WTNH / Report-It / Doris Scasino)

She's the Best Mom ever - we're over 800 miles apart but typically not a day goes by that we don't speak, text or email. I love her with my whole heart. (WTNH / Report-It / Dorothy Bertolini)

My Mom. Always there for me. My BFF for real!! (WTNH / Report-It / Gena Scheinfeld)

This is my Mother Yvonne having a dance with her granddaughter Kiara my family and myself are Blessed to have her please shout her out thank you. (WTNH / Report-It / Grace Lewis Singleton)

My mom Ann Dibiase has been there for me through all the ups and downs in my life and still is! She's always there for me when I need her! I love her so much and I hope I still make her proud! Thanks mom for being the best! (WTNH / Report-It / Jacqueline DiBiase)

This is my selfless, amazing, strong, and incredible mother! She is also my best friend, she has shaped me into who I am today. I want her to know how much she is appreciated even though I tell her all the time. She watches you guys every day morning, afternoon, and night. I love you mom. (WTNH / Report-It / Jessica Iuliano)

Kristina Sanso sent in this picture with her mom for Mother's Day (WTNH / Report-It / Kristina Sanso)

I have a great mom! She is always there for all of us. She's been with me throughout everything. I love you mom. (WTNH / Report-It / Kymberly Besso)

Lesley Corrone sent in this picture with her mom for Mother's Day (WTNH / Report-It / Lesley Corrone)

I have the greatest mom! She is always there for me and my family. When I was diagnosed with breast cancer she was by my side at every doctors appointment, chemo treatment and during my recovery from surgery when my husband couldn't be there because he had to work. She also helped us take care of our 3 young children during this horrible time. My mom is the most selfless person I know. I could not have made it through this year without her. (WTNH / Report-It / Liz DiCapua)

My mother and my daughter best mom and meme in the world! (WTNH / Report-It / Lyndsey Lukas)

My mother is an amazing woman... Raising 2 children as a single mother, giving us everything she could by working 3 jobs always making sure we were fed and most important loved. Now giving that love to her grandchildren 4 in 2 yrs time ??? Hard working woman still! and gives everything she can to make sure her children and family are happy with her amazing chicken soup lol (WTNH / Report-It / Maria Longo-Haynes)

My mom worked her whole life to give us everything. An immigtant to this country, she learned English. We were poor but I never felt poor and somehow never went without the necessities, love, and support. At 74 years old, she continues to work and loves to shower her coworkers with Greek desserts. If she wins, I'm sure she'll make you some baklava just because! I love you mom! ❤ (WTNH/ Report-It / Maria Pappas)

Nicole Criscio sent in this picture with her kids for Mother's Day (WTNH / Report-It / Nicole Criscio)

Mom passed away three years ago on May 3rd. She was a tough cookie that fought Stage 4 Ovarian Cancer for six years to be with her kids and grandkids as long as possible. Mom kept our family together, making holidays special even when we had no money to spare. Birthdays were a big deal and she gave the best hugs. We miss her everyday but the lessons she taught us stay with us and she continues to help us get through our day. My mom, Bev Arsego of Torrington. (WTNH / Report-It / Sharon Paglia)

On October 16 God blessed the world with his greatest creation yet-my mom. Not only did He create her with immense beauty He also installed in her a heart of pure gold. Throughout my life I have witnessed my moms beauty shine in infinite ways. I thank her for who I am today and instilling in us the values, love, and morals we hold today. I have never met a woman or person with more strength, love, and faith than my mom. Through the various obstacles she faced raising us as a single mom, she never complained. She carried on with that glowing smile and let the obstacles make her stronger. She is my hero and the person I look up to most. I owe her so much for who I am. She has given us the world and never expected anything in return. She is without a doubt the worlds greatest mom. (WTNH / Report-It / Steph Frye)