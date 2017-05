NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– News 8’s Keith Kountz was the emcee at the Greater New Haven NAACP annual Freedom Fund dinner on Thursday night.

It was a big night as the civil right’s group marked its 100th anniversary this year. The dinner was held at the Omni New Haven Hotel at Yale on Temple Street in New Haven.

Keith said it was a great event honoring exceptional members of the community, both young and old. He added that it was a wonderful experience to be a part of the event.