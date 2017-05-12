Officer identified in Bridgeport teen’s shooting death

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The officer involved in the shooting death of a 15-year-old driving a stolen car has been identified.

The Connecticut Post reports 30-year-old Officer James Boulay has been placed on administrative leave during an investigation into the death of Jayson Negron.

Related: Leaders appeal for calm after Connecticut officer kills teen

Autopsy results show Negron died from gunshot wounds to the chest, and not the head as previously reported.

Police say Boulay shot the teen after Negron stuck the officer with a stolen car. Negron’s passenger was shot in the shoulder and is expected to make a full recovery.

No one in the car had a weapon.

Related: Investigation underway for officer involved shooting in Bridgeport

The police chief says there were no dash cameras or body cameras at the scene, as the department cannot afford them.

An investigation into Boulay’s actions is expected to continue for several months.

___

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.