Pet of the Week: Josie

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is an adorable American Pit Bull Terrier named Josie.

This sweet girl is somewhat laid back but definitely talkative!

For more information on Josie, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

The Friends of the New Haven Animal Shelter, Inc. will also be at a mini adoption event on Saturday, May 13th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Haven Petco.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.