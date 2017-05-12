Police searching Old Saybrook Fire Marshal’s office

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Old Saybrook police have served a search warrant at the office of the town Fire Marshal Friday afternoon.

Just after 12:00 noon, Old Saybrook fire officials released a statement saying that they were aware of the search being conducted.

The Old Saybrook Fire Dept is aware of media reports regarding police search warrants related to the Office of the Old Saybrook Fire Marshal. The Old Saybrook Fire Dept and the Old Saybrook Office of the Fire Marshal are two separate agencies.

It is unclear why officers are searching through the Fire Marshal’s office. Police have not yet released any details into the search.

