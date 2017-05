WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Police are trying to identifying the body of man found in the water at Wethersfield Cove near the Connecticut River.

Local television stations report that a fisherman discovered the body around 11 a.m. on Friday. They report that a kayak was also pulled from the water.

The medical examiner was called to the scene.

Police say they do not know the man’s identity or the circumstances of his death.