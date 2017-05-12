Privacy concerns from new website that allows public to search personal information

By Published:

(WTNH) — A new website claiming to make it easy to find lost friends and family has raised privacy concerns from online users.

The website called TruePeopleSeach.com, is a search tool that allows the public to search for people based on their name, last known address, a reverse phone number lookup, a reverse address lookup, or other search options. Search results yield personal information such as your current address, previous addresses, phone numbers, family members, email addresses, and more.

The website claims their mission is to make it easy for people to search for anyone they wish. The mission statement on their website states:

Create the most powerful people search service in the world and give it away for free.

That’s our mission statement here at TruePeopleSearch.com. We want to make finding lost friends & family as easy as possible. We noticed the other free people search sites out there weren’t very powerful, and the most powerful sites were too expensive. We wanted the best of both worlds! So we created this site for everyone to use for free. It’s super powerful. You can find just about anyone in the US. And it’s really easy to use. It works equally well on your desktop, smartphone or tablet.

So start searching! Find your old classmates, neighbors or roommates. Have a long lost family member? You will find them here! No limits, search for as many people as you want!

If you would like to remove your information from the site, there is a removal option on the Privacy Page of the website. You can reach the removal page directly by clicking here.

