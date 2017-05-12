Quassy Amusement postpones Heroes’ Day due to weather

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)– Quassy Amusement has postponed their event honoring first responders due to the rain in the forecast for Saturday.

The amusement park says that due to the heavy rain and unseasonably cool temperatures forecast for Saturday, their Heroes’ Day event will be postponed until Sunday, May 21st. Pre-sale tickets that were purchased for May 13th will be honored on May 21st.

Quassy also said they will not operate at all on Saturday May 13th.

In a statement the park said, “we want to thank all of our guests for their understanding. Stay safe during the storm and we hope to see you soon!”

Heroes’ Day is an event where Quassy honors our heroes, first responders and military.