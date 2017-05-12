Report It Recap: May 12, 2017

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We begin with a tribute and a great deal of recognition for the woman we call “mom”. This weekend that’s who we celebrate. Mother’s Day became an official holiday back in 1914. It’s been going strong ever since. Just like the countless women who brought us into this world. Their love, devotion and support helping to shape us all. Leroy and Karen recognizing their mother, Ethel. Lynn Kovack raising her three grand-daughters.

From the new moms to the ones who are no longer here, but never forgotten. Here’s Mary with her eight kids. Can you imagine! Jamie with little Giovanni. Owen with his mom Gloria. So many of you sending in photos. Our inbox was full.

We asked you to showcase your mother and you did just that. Many of those photos with their kids. No doubt, their pride and joy.

Time to hand out some well wishes. Johnny and Karen recently married in West Haven. Congrats to Jessica from Monroe. She graduated from Northeastern University.

Joan saw this Turkey in her yard in Oxford. Harper and Saylor turning one! John got a great shot of this baby fox in Southington. Check out this woodpecker in Oakdale. Yogi Bear, exhausted after the Kentucky Derby. Pearl the squirrel ready for all the rain this weekend.

