Route 15 northbound closed in Milford after 3-vehicle crash

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The northbound lanes of Route 15 on the Milford Orange town line remains closed after a three vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

Just before 2:55 p.m., the Connecticut Department of Transportation reported that the Wilbur Cross Parkway was closed in both directions from a three vehicle crash in the northbound lanes.

#cttraffic: Rt 15 north still closed in Milford while southbound is re-opened for serious injury accident. #prayers #slowdown pic.twitter.com/CvDDyEPeo7 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 12, 2017

News 8 viewer Kenny D sent in a photo via Report-It showing the crash scene. He says that people in all three vehicles suffered injuries, and were taken away in ambulances, but that information has not been confirmed by officials.

The southbound lanes of Route 15 were reopened by 3:35 p.m.. The northbound lanes remain closed. Drivers should seek an alternate route.