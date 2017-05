SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor Police have arrested and charged a man for shooting at a chipmunk Thursday.

Thursday, South Windsor Police were dispatched to Birch Road after some complaints of gun shots.

Officers later learned that a resident, Shawn Burkett, of South Windsor, fired his gun toward the street at a chipmunk.

Burkett was arrested and charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm but later released on bond. He is due in court on May 25, 2017 at Manchester Superior Court.