Spirit Airlines, pilots agree to keep talking over contract

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

(AP)– Spirit Airlines says union pilots have agreed to extend indefinitely an injunction barring them from conducting a work slowdown while the two sides negotiate over a new contract.

The airline said Thursday that the injunction will stay in effect until pilots ratify a new contract or federal mediators determine that further talks aren’t likely to help.

Related: Airport chaos, flights canceled: Spirit Airlines apologizes

The Air Line Pilots Association did not comment immediately.

A federal judge in Florida granted a temporary injunction Tuesday after Spirit said it had to cancel about 300 flights because of a pilot shortage. The airline said pilots refused to pick up extra flying, even at double pay, to gain leverage over the company in contract negotiations.

Spirit says pilots have been urged to resume picking up extra flight assignments.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s