State asks New Haven Parking Authority to pay millions of dollars

(WTNH) — As part of the frantic scramble over the state budget, the state is asking the New Haven Parking Authority to pay nearly $4 million.

The state sent the $3.7 million bill to the New Haven Parking Authority demanding the money to be taken out of Union Station‘s capitol account and sent to the state.

According to the New Haven Register, the state wants the money back after money for capitol projects had been approved by a DOT committee.

Union Station is supported by money from parking, but the property is owned by the state.

New Haven is expected to try to fight handing over the payment to the state.

